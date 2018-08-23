Hans Zimmer Reportedly Set to Score ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

It looks like legendary composer Hans Zimmer is ready to jump back into the world of DC movies with next November’s release of Wonder Woman 1984.

According to Film Music Reporter, Zimmer has agreed to score Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman sequel. If the report is accurate, this will be the sixth DC Comics adaptation that Zimmer has scored, the first since 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A frequent collaborator of Christopher Nolan, Zimmer composed the music for all three films in the director’s Batman trilogy; Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. He then continued his partnership with DC when he scored Man of Steel in 2013.

Zimmer’s most recent comic book project was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016. The composer put that score together alongside Tom Holkenborg, a.k.a. Junkie XL. After the duo collaborated on the Zack Snyder film, Zimmer stepped away from comic book movies.

Working with Wonder Woman again makes a lot of sense for Zimmer, considering she first appeared in Batman v Superman. He and Junkie XL created the ever-popular Wonder Woman theme that was used in the character’s first solo movie, as well as Justice League.

If Zimmer truly has signed on for Wonder Woman 1984, it means that Rupert Gregson-Williams, who scored the first movie, won’t be returning, at least not for this sequel.

Over the years, Zimmer has become one of the most highly talked about composers in Hollywood. Since 1988, Zimmer has been nominated for 11 Oscars in the “Best Original Score” categories, taking home the top prize for his work on The Lion King. To continue that legacy, Zimmer will return to Disney to score the live-action adaptation of The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, which will arrive in theaters in 2019.

What do you think of Hans Zimmer taking over as composer for Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know in the comments!

Wonder Woman 1984 is directed by Patty Jenkins, on a script she co-wrote with Dave Callaham and Geoff Johns. Gal Gadot is set to reprise her role as the titular character, and she’s being joined by Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. The movie is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.