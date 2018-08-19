Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg Get Their Own ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Fan Posters

The Princess of Themyscira will essentially be flying solo within Wonder Woman 1984, but that isn’t stopping fans from imagining what her teammates would look like in the film.

BossLogic recently shared even more Wonder Woman 1984 posters on their social media account, which imagine the remaining members of the Justice League would look within the film. First up was Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who was depicted as a teenage lifeguard.

Next was Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), who was given Transformers and SkyNet merch and a Kid and Play-style haircut.

And the final poster was of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), who is definitely channeling a time-traveling Marty McFly.

These are just the latest WW84 poster in this series, with Diana, Steve Trevor, a young Batman, and even a mustache-wearing Superman previously getting the treatment.

Overall, fans have appeared to respond well to the film’s 1980s setting, with the help of some official photos released by director Patty Jenkins. And it sounds like even as the film leans in to the neon and fanny packs of it all, it will do so with nuance.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and, second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

Either way, the film will definitely take Diana into a sort of uncharted territory, with a story that has yet to be told within the DCEU.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Would you want to see these ’80s versions of the Justice League appear in Wonder Woman 1984? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.