‘Justice League’ Gets a 1984-Style Fan Poster

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to take the DC Extended Universe to a whole new era when it hits theaters next fall and now, a new fan-made poster is giving Justice League the same retro 80s treatment.

BossLogic recently shared a new piece on Twitter that builds on some of his previous 80s-style takes by bringing all of his previous 1984 takes on the heroes together in a truly hilarious “Justice League ’84” poster. It’s simply too great to be believed so you can check it out below.

As you can see, the Justice League may not have been quite as stylish or high-tech in 1984 as they were in last year’s Justice League movie, but they’re still cool. We do have a couple of questions about Ezra Miller’s Flash holding what appears to be a touch screen cell phone, though. We’re pretty sure that tech wouldn’t have been available in 1984, but Ray Fisher’s Cyborg is wearing an amazing Transformers necklace that more than makes up for it.

While we sadly won’t get to see any of these characters in Wonder Woman 1984, fans have responded well to the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel’s 1980s setting. The official photos released by director Patty Jenkins has really helped bring the setting to life in a realistic way, even with the splashes of neon and fanny packs.

“I brought in all of my [department heads] every week,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “I would sit and hammer home… we have to be so careful that we don’t veer from one movie to another movie, first of all, and second, that anywhere that she walks out in a Wonder Woman suit, it just doesn’t look ridiculous.”

The setting will also take Wonder Woman into a story that we haven’t yet seen within the DCEU.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen,” Gal Gadot said in an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much more to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Justice League is now available on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 1984 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.