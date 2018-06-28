‘Wonder Woman 1984’: Background Location in Kristen Wiig Photo Confirmed

Fans got their first official look at Kristen Wiig as Barbara Minerva in Wonder Woman 1984 today thanks to an image shared by director Patty Jenkins. Now, the background location in that image has been confirmed.

In the image, Wiig’s Barbara Minerva — who is set to be the villain of the Wonder Woman sequel — is seen dressed in pretty 1980s style standing in what appears to be a museum observing some of the exhibits of what look like African animals. With production on the film taking place in Washington D.C., some fans speculated that the museum might be one of The Smithsonian museums and it turns out those fans were right. Photographer Clay Enos, who took the photo Jenkins shared, shared the same image on the Vero social network, tagging the National Museum of Natural History as the location. Check it out below.

The museum setting for the image is fitting for Barbara Minerva’s comic book history. In every incarnation of the character, Barbara has some connection to artifacts — usually as an archeologist — and while the photo doesn’t give any clues to how Wonder Woman 1984 will approach the character or here eventual transformation into Cheetah, earlier this month it was reported that she will start out as Diana’s friend before becoming her foe. That description seems to align most closely with the most recent version of the character, specifically in Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp’s Rebirth storylines. In that version, Barbara Minerva was an archeologist who was characterized as being Diana Prince’s best friend, but who was unfortunately cursed by the god Urzkartaga leading her transformation into Cheetah and one of the Wonder Woman’s greatest foes.

As for when fans will get to see more than just this image of Wiig’s character, that might not be too far off. Some reports have hinted that fans at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con could be treated to the first footage of Wonder Woman 1984 alongside the debut trailers for Aquaman and Shazam!

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.

