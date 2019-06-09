Wonder Woman Fans Defend New Poster After It Comes Under Fire

The first teaser poster for Wonder Woman 1984 was released last week, giving the world a neon-hued look at Diana Prince’s next adventure. While the poster was met with a pretty positive response, as a recent viral tweet proves, fans aren’t afraid to clap back at some slightly-misguided takes about it. A comment reshared by Twitter user @meakoopa has made the rounds online, in which an unknown Twitter user shares some less-than-positive comments about the poster.

The tweet, which you can check out below, sees the person asking who the target audience of the poster is, while arguing that the “mystique” of the Wonder Woman we saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been replaced by “Sephora sh*t”.

“who is the target audience??”is such a hilariously straight white dude way to say “wait am *I* not the target audience???” pic.twitter.com/StQqwXtvHq — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) June 6, 2019

In the days since that tweet first was shared, a slew of people have shared their defense of the poster, and of the oh-so-casual misogyny that the tweet seems to have. Some have reiterated the fact that Wonder Woman 1984 is, in fact, a prequel set in the 1980s, while others have pointed out a flaw in the Sephora comparison. Here are a few of our favorite responses.

Ah yes, this new poster is clearly geared towards JUST women because it has… *checks notes*…. colours in it — 💜Cassie💜 (@d20love) June 6, 2019

Straight men: WONDER WOMAN’S TARGET AUDIENCE IS MEN

Everyone else: No it isn’t pic.twitter.com/DZU1LZDNL0 — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) June 6, 2019

“I don’t wanna diss Patty Jenkins,” he said before doing precisely that. https://t.co/28kVpQxoTn — Michael C. Bailey – Author (@MCBaileyWriter) June 6, 2019

imagine hating fun and colour that much — lexi (@leximable) June 6, 2019

i love when comics nerds are confused by fun colors and interesting/silly design choices as if 80% of comics throughout time didn’t look like this pic.twitter.com/Iu8FCiTx0z — ch🧠rlotte (@colorpulp) June 6, 2019

“Sephora” might be a bit of a clue there buddy. pic.twitter.com/jHC3cKbM2M — Nickie of the Corn🌽🌈🍖 (@DocNickie) June 6, 2019

I misunderstood and thought there was a comic plot where she went to Sephora and I was like you know what, fucking cool, women have nuances Jimothy she can wear lipstick and save the world — Siobhan (@SiobhanFedelm) June 6, 2019

