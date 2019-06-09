DC

Wonder Woman Fans Defend New Poster After It Comes Under Fire

The first teaser poster for Wonder Woman 1984 was released last week, giving the world a neon-hued look at Diana Prince’s next adventure. While the poster was met with a pretty positive response, as a recent viral tweet proves, fans aren’t afraid to clap back at some slightly-misguided takes about it. A comment reshared by Twitter user @meakoopa has made the rounds online, in which an unknown Twitter user shares some less-than-positive comments about the poster.

The tweet, which you can check out below, sees the person asking who the target audience of the poster is, while arguing that the “mystique” of the Wonder Woman we saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice has been replaced by “Sephora sh*t”.

In the days since that tweet first was shared, a slew of people have shared their defense of the poster, and of the oh-so-casual misogyny that the tweet seems to have. Some have reiterated the fact that Wonder Woman 1984 is, in fact, a prequel set in the 1980s, while others have pointed out a flaw in the Sephora comparison. Here are a few of our favorite responses.

