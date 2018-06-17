New ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Set Video Shows Stars Enjoying ’80s Breakdancing

It looks like Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine are taking the film’s time period very seriously.

Twitter user @AriaBananaa recently shared a video, which shows an overhead look at Gadot and Pine filming a scene for the upcoming sequel. In the video, which you can check out below, Diana Prince and Steve Trevor can be seen walking through an outdoor city area, and stopping to briefly watch a series of breakdancers performing.

ok so security was tight af cos we were told that a “””colgate””” commercial was being shot in the building so my dumbASS THOUGHT THAT THE DANCERS WERE THE STARS LMAO?! until i recognized gal gadot & chris pine pic.twitter.com/hRXs2llNz0 — Aria (@AriaBananaa) June 14, 2018

While it’s unclear exactly how this scene could factor into Wonder Woman 1984, it does fit on quite a few levels. In addition to just injecting a bit more of ’80s pop culture, Gadot and Pine’s body language seems to hint that Steve is a bit confused by the breakdancers, signalling a reverse in the whole “fish out of water” dynamic from the first film.

So far, fans have responded pretty well to the film’s ’80s setting, as it will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” director Patty Jenkins said at Warner Bros.’ CinemaCon panel.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” star Gal Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

What do you think of this new Wonder Woman 1984 set footage? What song do you hope is playing during this breakdancing sequence? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wonder Woman 1984 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.