Wonder Woman 1984 New Look At Wonder Woman In Action In Washington, DC

The year ahead is going to be a big one for Wonder Woman, as her comic book returns to legacy numbering with an oversized #750 designed to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the character…and a major motion picture hitting theaters midyear. Wonder Woman 1984 will bring Gal Gadot’s superheroine — previously seen taking part in World War I in Patty Jenkins’s Wonder Woman and battling Doomsday and Steppenwolf in the modern day during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, respectively — to the decade of Reagan, Thatcher, and Deadly Class. USA Today shared a new image from the film, which features Diana in action near the Capitol Dome in Washington, D.C., as part of their 2020 year in movies preview.

You can check it out above. The photo comes from Clay Enos, who worked with Zack Snyder on Watchmen, Man of Steel, and Batman v Superman, as well as serving as the still photographer on Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and Justice League.

A brighter color palette and a trip to D.C. may make Wonder Woman feel more like the Amazing Amazon familiar to audiences from the ’70s TV series starring Lynda Carter. Some fans have also speculated that the jet she flies in the pilot might be “cloakable,” becoming the movie version of her classic “invisible jet.” Either way, it seems the action will be a little more bombastic and superheroic than in the first film, where it was mythical and violent, facing down German scientists and elder gods. This time around, Diana will tangle with Maxwell Lord and The Cheetah.

Since Wonder Woman is immortal, the move to the ’80s is not much of a problem for Diana herself, but most of her supporting cast will have to turn over. Joining Gadot in WW84 are Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord — and, yes, it will be a plot point as to just how Trevor — who is both mortal and also dead at the start of the film — manages to still look so darned handsome in the sequel.

Little is known about the ins and outs of the plot, although it appears that Maxwell Lord is a kind of ’80s lifestyle guru in the vein of Tony Robbins, using jargon to appeal to the masses and presumably manipulating them into doing things that serve his ends along the way. The Cheetah, meanwhile, seems to be a bit mousy and insecure at first…so her transformation will likely be a key part of the story. The USA Today preview says that Diana, who fans have seen working in art restoration in Batman v Superman and Justice League, will be working at the Smithsonian in the ’80s-set sequel.

What do you think of the latest look at Wonder Woman 1984? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

