‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First Look at Pedro Pascal

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has revealed the first look at Game of Thrones alum and Narcos star Pedro Pascal in the DC Films superhero sequel.

Jenkins tweeted out the below photo of Pascal looking like a politician or a wealthy businessman riding in the back of a car. Someone is apparently viewing him on a television screen. Jenkins’ tweet reads “Can’t…Stop… Watching…”



Previous rumors suggested that Pascal would be playing a god in disguise in Wonder Woman 1984. This photo does nothing to put off that idea. Fan theories believed or at least wanted to believe, that Pascal would play the DC Extended Universe version of Doctor Fate. Pascal’s outfit is colored blue and gold, which some may take as a clue that Pascal is indeed Nabu.

That Pascal’s character is framed within a television may hint that this shot is somehow connected to the first shot of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) in the new film. The photo showed Diana staring into a wall television like this one.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes its title from the year it takes place, and Pascal’s character’s sense of style seems to fit right in. The film sees Gal Gadot reprise her role as Princess Diana. More surprising is that Chris Pine will also return as Steve Trevor despite Trevor having apparently died during the climax of the first Wonder Woman movie. Here’s how that may be possible.

Kristen Wiig has been cast as the film’s villain, Cheetah. Her conflict with Wonder Woman will reportedly draw from a popular comic book storyline.

Jenkins has previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to establish her history by telling her origin story.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to open in theaters on November 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

