‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Screenwriter Reportedly Working On Untitled Marvel Movie

Screenwriter David Callaham is helping usher in Wonder Woman 1984, but he might be heading over to Marvel Studios soon for a new project.

Callaham is reportedly working with Marvel Studios to write a new movie project, but the title of that project has not been revealed (via That Hashtag Show). Evidently, he started on the project earlier this month (Wonder Woman 1984 is currently filming), but we aren’t sure which character or characters the movie will feature just yet.

Callaham previously worked on Marvel’s Ant-Man movie, though wasn’t credited. He’s keeping quite busy these days, as in addition to Wonder Woman 1984 he has scripts attached to Mortal Kombat and Zombieland 2.

As to what the movie he’s doing for Marvel involves, it could be anything, but there are a few things that it won’t be. The Black Widow film already has a writer attached (Jack Schaeffer) and The Eternals movie is being written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Black Panther 2 will be once again written by Ryan Coogler, and it also probably won’t be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or a Doctor Strange sequel, as Scott Derrickson will likely try and bring back in Jon Spaihts and C. Robert Cargill.

That still leaves plenty of options, including new characters and IPs Marvel wants to introduce in Phase 4. Characters like Nova, The Inhumans, Young Avengers, Power Pack, or any of the new Fox characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four are all game, and most of those have been rumored to already be in the pipeline. As for the Fox characters, this film isn’t expected to hit until at least 2020, so there’s plenty of time for any deals to finalize before production starts.

For now, we will just have to wait to find out, but we’ll keep you posted on any new developments.

Callaham’s most recent project Wonder Woman 1984 is shooting now, which is directed by Patty Jenkins based on a screenplay by Jenkins, Callaham, and Geoff Johns. Jenkins, Johns, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, and Zack Snyder are listed as producers.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman/Diana), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel, and Natasha Rothwell, and a cameo appearance by Lynda Carter is expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 lands in theaters on June 5th, 2020.

