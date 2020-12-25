Brooke Shields Inspired the Wonder Woman 1984 Wardrobe

✖

When Wonder Woman 1984 debuts on Christmas Day, fans will see Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in an era with a very different aesthetic then where we first met her in 2017's Wonder Woman. As the film's name implies, the film is set in the 1980s in all of its brightly-colored glory. A period piece of a different sort as compared to the first film, every element of Wonder Woman 1984 had to be considered to create an authentic look for the time, including clothes. According to Gadot, when it came to building out the wardrobe for Wonder Woman 1984, the inspiration came less from the stereotypical elements of the day's fashions but slightly unexpected places -- designer fashion shows and Brooke Shields.

In a Town Hall interview with Jess Cagle for SiriusXM, Gadot explained the influences that went into making the look of Wonder Woman 1984 authentic without being too 80s with the film's star explaining that she and director Patty Jenkins went into things with a distinct idea of how they wanted Diana to look.

"It was a process like anything with the movie. First of all, Lindy Hemming is one of the most, designers have ever got to work with and she's, and she's brilliant, but Patty and I did have a very distinct, attitude for the way we wanted Diana to look," Gadot explained. "So, yes, the eighties can be super poppy and colorful with the shoulder pads and everything, but if you go too much and it can become campy and you know, not what we're looking for. With Diana, it was just a wonderful creative process that we all went through."

She specifically broke down the inspiration for the white dress fans have seen Diana in in various trailers and teasers as well as how Shields became a style influence as well.

"The white dress was a dress that Lindy had found a reference from a Dior fashion show back in 84. So, we literally just like, we, we completely mimicked the dress and made some alteration," Gadot continued. "The look with Steve, when I'm with a jacket was a look that we found, you know, it was a tough look to crack because it had to be made out of men's clothes for her. And I wore it for a quite, you know, long period of time in the movie. And that was a Brooke Shields ad for Ralph Lauren that I found like that was, that was, that was something that we, again, we found a good references and then we made the adaptation for ourselves."

She went on, "But the thing with Diana is that she really, like you said, she needs to look timeless and chic, but at the same time, she doesn't, she can't look like she's dealing too much and she cares too, too much for the clothing, but she just has her own style. Patty wanted her to have a certain, you know, color palette to work with the character. And it was great. I mean, that's the thing about this movie that I'm feeling so grateful about is, you know, part of the reason to why, you know, I've, this is my fourth movie with me portraying Wonder Woman. And it's my, it's my second movie with Patty that were like, Patty always pay attention to the smallest details, but at the same time, she can always see the macro. And for me, as someone from the side, I just pick up and I learned from that, and it's really, really delightful to be able to be involved in such a way with a character that I love so much."

It wasn't just fashion references from the 1980s that the film utilized, either. In a previously released promotional featurette for the Revlon x WW84 makeup collaboration, makeup and hair designer Jan Sewell explained how the film achieved era-accurate looks using Revlon products -- including some of the vintage formulations and colors specific to the time period.

Directed by Jenkins, Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord. The film will be released in select theaters and HBO Max on Christmas Day.

