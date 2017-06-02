Rumor: Wonder Woman 2 Eyeing Cold War Setting And [SPOILER’S] Return

Warning! Wonder Woman spoilers lie below!

When it comes to the DC Extended Universe, Wonder Woman reigns supreme right now. The heroine had her standalone debut last month, and Wonder Woman's hefty box office pull continues to break Warner Bros. records. And, if new rumors regarding the film's sequel are true, the Wonder Woman 2 may just blow everyone's mind.

ScreenRant just published an article detailing reports they claim to have learned about Wonder Woman 2's production. Of course, Warner Bros. has not commented on any of these reported leaks, so fans should take the site's details with a heavy grain of salt.

According to ScreenRant, Wonder Woman 2 is expected to be another historical adventure, so it won't catch up to the modern DCEU timeline yet. The sequel is said to take place during the 1980s when Diana will find herself deeply involved in the Cold War's final days. The report says Wonder Woman's original production team is expected to sign on for the sequel while Geoff Johns continues to develop its script with Patty Jenkins. The latter is also expected to direct the film as she is still in contract negotiations.

Aside from the setting change, the report also suggests Wonder Woman 2 will bring back a rather surprising character. ScreenRant says that Chris Pine will return in the sequel as Steve Trevor, but it is anyone's guess as to how that could happen. Wonder Woman saw the U.S. soldier sacrifice his life to destroy chemical weapons made by Doctor Poison. Still, comic books are comic books; There is some weird science or magic that can revive Steve if Warner Bros. wants it enough.

