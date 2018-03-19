‘Wonder Woman 2’ Reportedly Filming in the US in June

The Wonder Woman sequel will shoot in the U.S. this summer, Omega Underground reports.

Wonder Woman 2, in production as “Magic Hour,” will film in June “in and around the area of Northern Virginia/District of Columbia,” the site reports.

Returning director Patty Jenkins previously told Entertainment Weekly “it’s time” for the super heroine to come to America, saying “the story will take place in the U.S., which I think is right. She’s Wonder Woman. She’s got to come to America.”

Wonder Woman was set in the fictional island of Themyscira before the Amazon warrior traveled outside its borders into a reality ravaged by the First World War, taking Wonder Woman and her allies to Belgium and London.

The demigoddess would set a base in Paris and would visit the United States’ Gotham City in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Wonder Woman 2 was previously reported to be aiming for a May 28 start date in the United Kingdom.

Joining Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot in the sequel is Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star Kristen Wiig, who boards the franchise as famous comic book villain Cheetah.

The sequel will be the first film to adopt PGA policies on sexual harassment following the ousting of producer Brett Ratner, whose RatPac Entertainment helped produce Wonder Woman.

Last summer brought word Gadot will reprise her role in Flashpoint, the pending Flash movie set to star Ezra Miller, sometime after the release of Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.

Justice League, starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD.

