‘Wonder Woman’ Director Patty Jenkins Teases Sequel Setting, Logo

DC Films’ Geoff Johns recently seemed to tease that Wonder Woman was headed to 1984 in Gal Gadot’s second solo film as the character. Now director Patty Jenkins seems to be backing that notion.

Like Johns, Jenkins has altered her social media profile with a header image featuring what appears to be a logo. The logo reads “WW84” and is shown in an aesthetic seemingly inspired by the technology of the 1980s.

Fans have already been having fun mocking up some creative posters inspired by the WW84 logo.

During CinemaCon earlier this year, Jenkins confirmed that the sequel to Wonder Woman would be a period piece set in the 1980s.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the 80’s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

There would be plenty to tempt Diana in the 1980s, which was an era of excess, dread over the Cold War, and paranoia regarding government control and intrusion into the private lives of citizens. One has to wonder if the logo WW84, seemingly indicating 1984 as the specific year the film will be set, was chosen deliberately to invoke George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel 1984 or if it is mere coincidence.

Jenkins has also previously stated that she’s looking forward to being able to fully unleash Wonder Woman’s power in the sequel without having to worry about covering her origin story as she did in the first film.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

Wonder Woman 2 is set to open on November 1, 2019.

