‘Wonder Woman 2’ Might Give Diana a New Costume

After wowing audiences in last year’s Wonder Woman, fans are eager to see what exactly will come next for Diana Prince (Gal Gadot). And it sounds like a new aesthetic could end up being a part of that.

Twitter user @Daniel_Eliesen recently shared updates from Warner Bros.’ presentation at Licensing Expo. According to one tweet, which you can check out below, the presentation included Wonder Woman 2 story boards, which featured a new costume for the film’s titular hero.

Wonder Woman 2 they explained the tones of the movie and showed some story board of art of a new costume for Wonder Woman. They also showed a small preview of what they are trying to do with Cheetah. — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) May 21, 2018

Considering what we know about Wonder Woman’s DCEU tenure – namely, the fact that her modern-day costume only has small differences to the one she starts out with – this comment is sure to confuse some fans. But as Eliesen later clarified, the ensemble will see Diana in a sort of “battle gear”.

Cheetah was literally a tease image based on what they want it to look like. Hard to explain but probably what you think, for WW it’s a battle gear, pretty cool — Daniel Eliesen (@Daniel_Eliesen) May 22, 2018

This seems to hint that the costume couldn’t be too major of a departure, even with the film’s ’80s setting. In the comics, that era really only saw Wonder Woman in different variations of her star-spangled original costume, and briefly in a rather extravagant form of battle gear in 1987. While it’s just too early to tell, there’s a chance that this new costume could combine the old and the new, with an armored look like what Diana wore for a brief stint in 2015.

This new costume is the latest clarification that the film will be showing a new side of the Princess of Themyscira. According to director Patty Jenkins, this ’80s setting will allow viewers to see Diana at a different point in time in her superhero career than in Wonder Woman, Batman vs. Superman, and Justice League.

“She is now at her full powers. We’re raising the bar.” Jenkins said earlier this year.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot echoed during an interview last year. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

With Wonder Woman 2‘s setting confirmed – and production expected to begin this summer – it’s only a matter of time before more information about the film begins to come to light. As of now, we know that the project will include Kristen Wiig as the DC Comics villain Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role.

Wonder Woman 2 is expected to land in theaters on November 1, 2019.