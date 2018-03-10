Kristen Wiig Cast as ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Villain Cheetah

Kristen Wiig has officially been cast as Cheetah, the villain of the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to confirm the casting. “So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” Jenkins wrote. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And so excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot.”

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to begin production this May in the United Kingdom. Patty Jenkins will return to direct the sequel, with Gal Gadot returning to the titular role. Plot details for the film have not yet been revealed, nor have any additional cast members. While many are hoping to see Chris Pine return to his Steve Trevor role, there is no word on when the film will be set with the last appearance of Wonder Woman having come in Justice League.

Directly following Wonder Woman 2, Suicide Squad 2 is expected to begin production in the same U.K. studio around October of this year. Like Wonder Woman 2, very few details of the Gavin O’Connor-directed sequel have been revealed. The next film on DC Films’ release schedule is Aquaman in December 2018, followed by Shazam! which is currently in production in Toronto, starring Zachary Levi under the direction of David F. Sandberg.

Wonder Woman 2 is set for release on November 1, 2019.

