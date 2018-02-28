‘Wonder Woman 2’ Villain Reportedly Revealed

Last year’s Wonder Woman wasn’t only the crowning achievement of the DC Extended Universe, but also one of the most critically and financially successful films of the year, resulting in Warner Bros. focusing their attention on expanding the adventures of Diana Prince. With the sequel reportedly heading into production in just a few months, details have emerged that may confirm the film’s villain: Cheetah.

According to That Hashtag Show, a source revealed the storyline will “follow Diana Prince into the 1980s where she will (somehow) reunite with Steve Trevor to take on the now dissolved Soviet Union,” with Cheetah emerging somewhere in the mix.

The outlet also purports that Warner Bros. approached Emma Stone to play the character, but the actress turned down the opportunity.

Multiple characters have held the mantle of Cheetah over the years, with this version reportedly being Barbara Ann Minerva, “a British anthropologist who becomes the avatar of the cheetah god after locating the lost city of Urzkartagan and stumbling into the middle of an ancient ritual.”

One of the joys of the original Wonder Woman is that there was far less focus on one specific villain and the hero instead helped humanity in a variety of ways. If she was set to “take on” the former Soviet Union, we could assume this trend will continue, with Cheetah potentially only being one factor that gets in Wonder Woman’s way.

With Wonder Woman’s last appearance being Justice League, which was a critical and financial disappointment, fans are clamoring to see her new film right the ship.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen,” star Gal Gadot told Entertainment Weekly. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2019. The next chapter in the DCEU is Aquaman, which hits theaters on December 21.

