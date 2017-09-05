Wonder Woman Comic Sells For Close To $1 Million Dollars

Wonder Woman is a DC icon, and now her first appearance has brought in an immense amount of cash.

Pristine Comics came into possession of a near pristine copy of All Star Comics #8, which features the first appearance of Wonder Woman. The coveted issue was sold for a whopping $936,000, an issue that originally hit stands in 1941 (via ScreenClub).

The final asking price was substantial, but it didn’t quite hit the numbers Pristine owner Darren Adams was aiming for.

“If the 1st appearance of Superman in Action Comics #1 sold for $3.2 million 3 years ago, and the highest graded copy of Detective Comics #27, CGC 9.2, featuring the 1st appearance of Batman is worth an estimated $5 million or more, then certainly All Star Comics # 8, featuring the 1st appearance of Wonder Woman in CGC 9.4 and the highest graded of all 3, is worth at least $2 million or more,” Adams said.

All Star Comics #8 was not the only book that sold during the auction. Sensation Comics #1 (1942), which featured Wonder Woman‘s first cover appearance, sold for just under $400,000. Wonder Woman’s first solo book, Wonder Woman #1, released in 1942 as well. It sold for over $220,000.

Pristine donated portions f the proceeds to the organization Trafficking Hope, a nonprofit that works to prevent human trafficking.

Adams felt it was something Wonder Woman would love, saying “I felt it would be fitting for Wonder Woman to come to the rescue once again and save the day, in helping generate funding and attention to such a worthy cause.”

All Star Comics #8 is now the highest priced female-led book to be auctioned, and Wonder Woman wouldn’t have it any other way.

