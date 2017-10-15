Kelly Clarkson Gushes Over ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot earned countless new fans with the release of Wonder Woman earlier this year, and it sounds like Kelly Clarkson was one of them.

The singer and American Idol alum recently fangirled over Gadot during a speech at the Variety Power of Women event. You can check it out below.

“She’s not only one of the most beautiful people, she’s also a really great actress, and also really intelligent.” Clarkson explained. “I saw her on [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon] and I was like ‘You know what? Screw you.’ Bitch got it all! She got it all! We have to work so hard, she’s just naturally innately awesome at everything. She’s just so funny. I was like ‘Ugh!’”

She then turned her attention to Gadot, who was in the audience supporting Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins at the event.

“I love you.” Clarkson revealed. “I can’t even believe I’m looking at you. We’ve been talking about you at our table, you got up to, I don’t know, pee or something and I was like ‘Well!’”

It’s safe to say that Clarkson isn’t alone in her praise for Gadot, considering the positive response to her performance in Wonder Woman. The film has become the highest grossing superhero origin movie of all time at the domestic and worldwide box office, bringing in just over $820 million, and has sparked an outpouring of love between the cast and its fans. All in all, the positive response has taken both Jenkins and Gadot by surprise.

“Honestly, it’s been beyond what we’ve all expected and we had many expectations for the movie,” Gadot said in that aforementioned Jimmy Fallon interview. “But just, you know, there’s so much for this character and people care so much for her. It’s been incredible.”

Wonder Woman is now available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital.