‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Reveals Why She Didn’t Respond To James Cameron’s Criticism

Last year James Cameron made waves for some controversial Wonder Woman opinions, ones that Gal Gadot has not addressed until now.

The Wonder Woman star remained relatively quiet about Cameron’s opinions, which described the heroine as a “male objectified icon” and the film itself as “the same old thing”. In a new interview with EW she revealed the reason she didn’t take him to task on the public stage.

“Because I didn’t want to give him the stage,” Gadot said. “First of all, I’m a big fan of his work. His movies are great. He was very innovative in many things that he did, and I’ve got nothing but great things to say about the creative and professional side of his work. When it happened, the timing of when it happened, he was promoting another movie of his. It was like he was looking for publicity and I just didn’t want to give him the stage.”

While Gadot didn’t comment, her director Patty Jenkins did.

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” Jenkins said. “Strong women are great. His praise of my film Monster, and our portrayal of a strong yet damaged woman was so appreciated. But if women have to always be hard, tough and trouble to be strong, and we aren’t free to be multidimensional or celebrate an icon of women everywhere because she is attractive and loving, then we haven’t come very far havewe. I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman. And the massive female audience who made the film a hit it is, can surely choose and judge their own icons of progress.”

