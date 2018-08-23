‘Wonder Woman’ Won a 2018 Hugo Award

Wonder Woman was just crowned queen of science fiction for the year.

DC Films’ Wonder Woman won the Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation – Long Form.

Wonder Woman beat out fellow nominees Blade Runner 2049, Get Out, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Thor: Ragnarok for the win.

Wonder Woman opened in June 2017 to praise from critics and fans. The film set many box office records on its way to grossing $821 million worldwide.

Patty Jenkins directed Wonder Woman. The film stars Gal Gadot as Diana and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. All three are returning for the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, which is currently filming.

Jenkins about the new freedoms she has with Wonder Woman in the sequel.

“The greatest thing about making this movie was the fact that you’re really building to the Wonder Woman that we all love, but not until the end of the movie,” Jenkins said. “The most exciting thing about [the sequel] is literally seeing her loose in the world now, living those classic stories. Here’s Wonder Woman, and what can she do?”

She also spoke about the plot of Wonder Woman 1984 at CinemaCon, saying that the 1980s setting of the film will hold new temptations for Diana.

“[Wonder Woman is an] optimistic and positive character,” Jenkins said. “This film set in the ’80s, she has to deal with the temptation of our world, and face extraordinary odds.”

Wonder Woman 1984 adds Kristin Wiig as the film’s villain, Cheetah. Narcos and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal also joins the DC Film Universe in an undisclosed role.

Principal photography on Wonder Woman 1984 began in June. Production will span multiple locations, including Washington DC and Virginia in the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Canary Islands.

The Hugo Awards honor excellence in science fiction across media. Members of the World Science Fiction Convention vote on the awards, which have been announced at the event for over 60 years.

Wonder Woman is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD. Wonder Woman 1984 opens Nov. 1, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on Dec. 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.