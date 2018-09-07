‘Suicide Squad’s Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

The influence of DC Comics’ amazing amazon cannot be understated, as Wonder Woman has become one of the most iconic superheroes in modern pop culture. But the character has been inspiring people for generations, since she first appeared in comics over 70 years ago to Lynda Carter’s famous portrayal on television.

One of Hollywood’s biggest actresses Viola Davis recently revealed the character has had a major impact on her, revealing she channeled Diana Prince’s heroic persona for her new film Widows.

“She could transform into this superhero and just get a job done,” Davis told Variety. “It wasn’t about her trading in her femininity or her intelligence. She wasn’t vindictive toward other women. She was just her.”

Davis is playing one of a group of widows, whose husbands were bank robbers for some serious gangsters. When those shady characters come calling to cash in on debts, Davis’ character leads the group of widows to pick up on the heists their husbands used to partake in.

Widows is directed by 12 Years a Slave helmer Steve McQueen with a screenplay written by Gone Girl and Sharp Objects novelist Gillian Flynn.

Davis is no stranger to the DC Comics universe of movies, as she portrayed Task Force X commander Amanda Waller in the Academy Award-winning Suicide Squad.

For fans of DC Comics’ Justice League heroine, they’ll have to wait until next year when Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters. Director Patty Jenkins teased the major changes for the character when the franchise jumps forward in history.

“That era [in the first film] was the beginning of the modernized world.” Jenkins said at San Diego Comic-Con. “This is its entirely own 80s movie and its own thing reason why it really was mankind at its best and worst. We’re aware of some of the prices of our behavior nowadays but back then we weren’t. Great music and elegant and incredible things of the 80s too but also revealing the worst of us. To have Wonder Woman visit a period of time as us at our most extreme.”

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” added star Gal Gadot. “It’s own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Wonder Woman 1984 premieres in theaters on November 1, 2019.