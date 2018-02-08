Wonder Woman Reveals True Feelings About Jumpa The Kangaroo

The Superfriends arc has brought a few hidden feelings to the forefront, but maybe the most surprising reveal had to do with Wonder Woman‘s pet Kangaroo.

Her name is Jumpa, and while she’s been referred to in other projects, she’s much less noticed in the regular universe. In Batman #40 though, Wonder Woman comes clean about her Kanga friend, and it’s one of the best moments of the book.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spoilers incoming for Batman #40 obviously, so you’ve been warned.

Batman and Wonder Woman are still taking the place of The Gentle Man, and at this point have been fighting the hordes of this universe for 31 years. In one of the brief respites from combat, Batman mentions he misses his dog, Ace. After this confession, Wonder Woman says “I miss my Kangaroo.”

Batman is shocked that she even has a Kangaroo, to which Wonder Woman says “I don’t talk about it.”

There’s some silence, but then Wonder Woman says “Her name is Jumpa.” Batman says “She sounds nice,” to which Wonder Woman replies “She is nice. And I miss her.”

You can see the moment in all its glory in the image above.

For those who aren’t familiar, Jumpa is a Kanga, which are very large Kangaroos that are located on Themyscira. They were brought to Themyscira by the Sky Riders of Nebulosa, a group of Amazons who had taken to the cosmos. Wonder Woman named her favorite Kanga Jumpa, and so their friendship began.

Since then the character’s been mentioned a few times, but not often. The character mostly thrives outside of normal continuity, as part of DC’s popular Super Pets books, which features other fan favorites like Ace the Bat-Hound, Krypto, Streaky, Beppo, and others.

King is fond of referring to these characters though, as he previously introduced Ace into the core Batman book. Now Jumpa gets some shine too, and we’re all for it.

Batman #40 is written by Tom King with art by Joelle Jones and a variant cover by Olivier Coipel. The official description can be found below.

“SUPERFRIENDS part four! Since the beginning, the friendship between Batman and Wonder Woman has stood at the heart of the DC Universe. Now that friendship is coming apart, and as it does, the universe itself begins to crumble. The conclusion of Batman’s team-up with Wonder Woman. (This story was previously slated to run in BATMAN #40.)”

Batman #40 is in comic shops now.