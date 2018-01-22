‘Wonder Woman’ Wins Stunt Ensemble SAG Award

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were presented tonight, and Wonder Woman nabbed the first trophy of the evening.

The blockbuster woman-led superhero film walked away with the SAG Award for Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture, beating out Baby Driver, Logan, Dunkirk, and War for the Planet of the Apes for the honor. The award was announced before the televised portion of the show.

Tonight’s win is the latest award the Patty Jenkins-directed film has brought home this awards season. Last week, Wonder Woman won the award for Best Action Movie at the Critics’ Choice Awards, beating out Thor: Ragnarok, Logan, Baby Driver, and War for the Planet of the Apes. Wonder Woman also walked away from the Critics’ Choice Awards with Gal Gadot taking home the #SeeHer award for positive female representation in media.

Tonight’s win gives a little more momentum for Wonder Woman as we get closer to the announcement of Oscar nominees. A prolific “For Your Consideration” Oscar campaign launched by Warner Bros. has pushed hard for Wonder Woman to be nominated for the coveted Best Picture category. The film has also been submitted for Best Adapted Screenplay and Jenkins for Best Director.

The idea of Wonder Woman winning awards, particularly Oscars, is something that Jenkins revealed back in September that she hadn’t thought about while making the movie but was stunned and honored by when the film began popping up in awards talk.

“When you’re making a movie it’s completely all consuming; there are many things you don’t have time to think about,” she said. “I certainly wasn’t thinking about the Oscars. It’s just not something you consider when you make these kinds of movies. I did the best that I could, but you kind of assume you’re not going to be considered for that kind of thing. But now, hearing that, I’m so flattered and stunned and super honored to be in the awards conversation.”

Wonder Woman is now available on home media. Wonder Woman 2 opens on November 1, 2019. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

