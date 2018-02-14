‘Wonder Woman’ Scores Highest Feature Film Premiere On HBO In Two Years

Wonder Woman may no longer be in theaters, but the movie continues to be a top audience draw. The movie made its HBO debut this past weekend and scored the highest feature film premiere for the cable network in two years.

Even going up against cable coverage of the Winter Olympics, Wonder Woman brought in 2.809 million viewers for HBO’s initial telecast of Wonder Woman, according to Nielsen, a number that actually beat NBC Sports’ Olympic coverage by roughly 300,000 viewers. The last film to bring in those sorts of numbers for an HBO movie premiere was the Rock’s San Andreas in 2016. That film, which didn’t have the Olympics to contend with, brought in 2.820 million viewers.

Wonder Woman‘s HBO premiere numbers also bested other DCEU films on the network, widely outperforming films like Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Suicide Squad. And the Gal Gadot-starring flick didn’t simple rest on those first telecast laurels. A Sunday evening broadcast of the film brought in another 1.6 million viewers, marking the best Sunday movie ratings for the network since 2014’s Furious 6. It’s also worth noting that both the Saturday and Sunder numbers don’t account for viewers on HBO’s streaming platforms or who opted to DVR the movie, meaning the real numbers for Wonder Woman could be much higher yet.

These impressive numbers for Wonder Woman should come as no surprise. The film was one of the biggest box office success of 2017 and was a massive success for Warner Bros. Wonder Woman helped propel the studio to cross the $5 billion mark at the global box office in a single year for only the second time in studio history. The film was also wildly successful for its director Patty Jenkins. After Wonder Woman broke box office records and made movie history, Jenkins was put into consideration for Ttme Magazine’s “Person of the Year” honor. And while Wonder Woman didn’t receive an Academy Award nod for any of the major categories — despite a campaign for Best Picture by Warner Bros. — Wonder Woman has received numerous accolades, including being named one AFI’s Top Ten Movies of 2017.

Wonder Woman is currently available on Digital platforms, Blu-ray, and DVD. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to hit theaters on November 1, 2019.