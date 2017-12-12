Wonder Woman and Funko Fans Get a Special Pop Figure to Collect

Not surprisingly, Wonder Woman Pop figures have been incredibly popular, but today you have a chance to get you hands on an exclusive.

Entertainment Earth has unveiled their exclusive Wonder Woman cloak sepia Pop vinyl figure #229. The sepia deco is inspired by the vintage photograph featured in Wonder Woman and Batman v Superman. You can order the figure here while supplies last.

If you would like to pair the sepia version with the original, you can grab the standard Wonder Woman cloak Pop vinyl right here. You might also want to check out the exclusive Wonder Woman silhouette glow-in-the-dark pop vinyl figure that’s part of an entire Justice League set.

Still not enough Wonder Woman vinyl collectibles for you? Well, we absolutely fell in love with the Wonder Woman with horse Q-Fig Max figure when it was released earlier this year. That collectible is becoming increasingly hard to find at anything close to the the retail price, so we highly suggest getting yours while you still can.

