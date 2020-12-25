Wonder Woman Star Lucy Davis Reveals 1984 Cameo

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 is finally available to watch on HBO Max! The movie follows Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), who is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Considering the first film takes place in 1918, there are not many characters from Wonder Woman (with the exception of Steve and Themyscira's Amazons) who show up again. However, you may have spotted a little cameo from Lucy Davis. The star known for the UK The Office and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina played Etta Candy in the first Wonder Woman and appeared in Diana's photos as an old woman towards the beginning of Wonder Woman 1984.

"Did you catch the little photo of elderly Etta who remained friends with Diana all along ♥️ It was so good to say hi and catch up with everyone for just one day. Plus this photo will now be my online dating profile picture. #thatwillsealthedeal #ww84," Davis wrote. Many people commented on Davis' post, including her Sabrina co-star Kiernan Shipka. "I'd date Etta," she wrote. You can check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

The reviews for Wonder Woman 1984 have been mixed, which falls in line with ComicBook.com's official review. Our review puts the sequel slightly behind the first Wonder Woman film, with some elements exceeding its predecessor but pacing and length holding it back.

Recently, Gadot commented on whether or not there will be a third Wonder Woman movie. When asked, Gadot told Variety, "We have no idea. You never know. I would love to do another one if the story is great and with Patty [Jenkins] of course. But I don’t know. We’ll have to wait and see." Gadot added that a third movie would be "nice closure."

As for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4 set to debut on Netflix on December 31st. The upcoming fourth and final installment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight episodes that follow the horrors that unfold after The Eldritch Terrors arrive in Greendale. In order to save not just the town, but all of humanity as well, The Coven and The Fright Club will have to fight side-by-side. The series stars Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Gavin Leatherwood, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, and Richard Coyle.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now playing in select theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 arrives on Netflix on December 31st.