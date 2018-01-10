X-O Manowar’s Dog Is Turned Into Krypto

Derek Theler might never have made his way to the DC Extended Universe, in spite of various rumors that he might — but he is going to portray X-O Manowar in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe this year…and a guy so tied to superheroics should, we guess, have a super-dog as well.

That’s where our old buddy Bosslogic comes in; rather than his signature photo-morphs, which typically put rumored actors or fan-favorite casting choices into the look of a superhero, this time around he elevated Theler’s dog to Krypto the Super-Dog status.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Besides being Superman’s long-time companion and one of the few Kryptonian beings to survive multiple reboots and keep coming back, Krypto starred in his own animated TV series in 2005 and 2006. Krypto has been a staple in DC’s all-ages comics and merchandise since.

Theler stars as X-O Manowar in Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe; X-O is a viking warrior who, after being abducted by aliens, finds himself in the present day and possessed of an extremely powerful suit of armor that allows him to free himself and other captives, and wage war on otherworldly aggressors.

He will also appear in New Warriors as Mister Immortal, who is blessed and cursed with the power of immortality. He has no super-powers and despite being a strong and athletic human, he does not heal at an accelerated rate (although upon death and resurrection he will heal fully and immediately). He is also prone to fits of rage, as the pain of death and resurrection is…significant.

Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe stars Michael Rowe (Arrow) as Colin King/Ninjak, Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot, Derek Theler (New Warriors) as X-O Manowar, John Hennigan (GLOW) as The Eternal Warrior, Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, Chantelle Barry (Entourage) as Roku, Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong, Alex Meglei (Divergent) as Archer, Damion Poitier (True Blood) as Shadowman, and Craig Robert Young (The Last Ship) as Neville Alcott.

You can check it out below.

Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe will be available online this spring.