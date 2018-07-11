‘Y: The Last Man’ Pilot Casts ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘Man of Steel’ Stars

After years of a live-action adaptation of Vertigo’s Y: The Last Man rumors brewing, FX is officially moving forward with a pilot for the series. Diane Lane (Man of Steel), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), Imogen Poots (Green Room), Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel), Juliana Canfield (Succession), and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete) will star in the pilot.

FX describes the series, “Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class, and survival.”

Keoghan will play the lead role of Yorick Brown, a man struggling to survive in this new world, with humor being his greatest weapon. Lane will play Jennifer Brown, who is a politician and the mother of Yorick and Hero, who will be played by Imogen Poots. Lynch will play Agent 355, who is tasked with escorting Yorick, despite the assignment feeling more like babysitting. Canfield will play a knife maker who finds a connection with Yorick while Ireland plays Jennifer’s assistant.

Writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra created the series, which quickly became one of the most popular and critically-praised titles from Vertigo thanks to its blend of sci-fi and social issues. The book’s success sparked rumors of adaptations more than a decade ago, with series like The Walking Dead, Legion, and Netflix’s Marvel series proving the success of adapting challenging storylines for the small screen.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) will serve as showrunners and executive producers on the potential series.

The series covered a wide range of challenging issues, from politics to religion to gender, making the series feel even more relevant in our current cultural climate.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan previously shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

[H/T The Hollywood Reporter]