‘Y: The Last Man’ Rumored to Have Been Cancelled by FX

After the long process development as a feature film, a few years being reworked for television, and a pilot order from FX last year, Brian K. Vaughan‘s Y: The Last Man finally got a series order from the network with the show expect expected to debut in 2020. However, according to a new report, the DC/Vertigo comics-based series may not be coming to screens after all.

According to Bleeding Cool, a source has indicated that FX has cancelled their series order for Y: The Last Man. No additional details about the rumored cancellation was available at the time of this article’s writing. Bleeding Cool also noted that while their emails for more information had not been returned, the news was potentially meant to be made official sometime today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Y: The Last Man comic comes from Vaughan and Pia Guerra, with Vaughan serving as developer and executive producer for the series. Michael Green and Aida Mashaka Croal will serve as showrunners and executive producers with Nina Jacobsen, Brad Simpson, and Melina Matoukas also executive producing. The original comic series, which ran for 60 issues, followed the story of Yorick Brown and his pet monkey after all mammals with a Y chromosome die off, depicting how the remaining women on the planet adjust to the sudden change. The series is set to feature an ensemble cast led by Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn.

The comic series covered a wide range of challenging issues — everything from politics to religion to gender — something that Vaughan said in an earlier interview made the series fee more relevant in our current cultural climate.

“When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson, our producer, and e a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity,” Vaughan said. “It felt very relevant, and unfortunately I think it’s only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different, but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he’s been with his translation.”

Keep checking with ComicBook.com for more information on the fate of the Y: The Last Man television series.

Will you be disappointed if Y: The Last Man does end up cancelled at FX? Let us know in the comments below.