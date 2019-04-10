Young Animal Returns in July With New ‘Doom Patrol,’ a Green Lantern, and More

Young Animal, the DC Comics pop-up imprint curated by Umbrella Academy writer Gerard Way, is returning this summer with three new titles, including Way’s return to Doom Patrol and a pair of new concepts. Naomi artist Jamal Campbell will join writer N.K. Jemisin for a title that will bring Young Animal its first Green Lantern title, Far Sector. The revival comes less than a year after the closure of the imprint — although even at that time, both Way and DC acknowledged that it was not the end but rather an ending. The last of the original Young Animal titles wrapped up their stories in August of 2018, with the flagship Doom Patrol series being the sole original property that DC promised fans they would get more of. That promise comes true on July 3 with the launch of Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds — perfect for filling that Doom Patrol-shaped hole in your life when the brilliant DC Universe series goes on hiatus.

“It was about DC properties, which is why when I brought the idea in to Dan [DiDio] originally, I said I thought it should be separate from Vertigo because Vertigo is doing really great creator-owned stuff, and it had been a long time since they were allowed any DC characters,” Way explained back when the imprint launched. “Instead of doing a do-over with DC characters in Vertigo, I said, ‘Let’s just start something new.’ That’s the focus. Even a character like Mother Panic, though, it was created by me and Tommy Lee Edwards. We don’t own that character, and I knew that going into it but it was the trade-off to make the art for me. It’s not really a creator-owned place.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

DC’s new-look Young Animal will kick things off on July 3 with Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds, followed by Collapser on July 17, and Far Sector in late 2019. With these new series come new creative teams, with Mikey Way (MCR), Shaun Simon (Neverboy, Killjoys) and acclaimed artist Ilias Kyriazis (G.I. Joe: First Strike) introducing Collapser, and author N.K. Jemisin (The Broken Earth, Inheritance trilogies) making her comic book writing debut with Far Sector, a new and original Green Lantern story, alongside Jamal Campbell, artist of the breakout hit series, Naomi. Campbell’s Wonder Comics sister publication Young Justice, from Naomi co-writer Brian Michael Bendis, also recently introduced an unconventional take on Green Lantern, so that seems to be an idea that is in the zeitgeist right now. The next phase of Gerard Way’s Doom Patrol will team him up once again with Batman Universe‘s Nick Derington for covers, with interior stories illustrated by a series of amazing artists beginning with James Harvey, followed by Doc Shaner, Nick Pitarra, Becky Cloonan and more.

“We are thrilled to revitalize Doom Patrol, and to present both Collapser and Far Sector, two books that push the medium of comics and their respective genres through uncharted territory,” says Gerard Way. “Readers can expect everything from high doses of cosmic weirdness and positivity, to deep examinations of anxiety and emotions while wielding immense power, to sci-fi explorations of authority and control and what it means to be a guardian while a world hangs in delicate balance. More fantastic comics outside the norm, as only DC’s Young Animal can do.”

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7755]More details about these new series can be found here:

DOOM PATROL: WEIGHT OF THE WORLDS

Written by: Gerard Way and Jeremy Lambert

Art by: James Harvey followed by Doc Shaner, Nick Pitarra, Becky Cloonan and more

Series debut: July 3, 2019

Gerard Way and the World’s Strangest Super Heroes return in an all-new series that takes them beyond the borders of time and space! The Doom Patrol will go on an epic road trip around the solar system, facing off against the unusual and bizarre including the fanatical fitness fiends of planet Orbius and the Marathon Eternal. Big changes are coming for these unusual heroes, including Robotman coming to terms with his new life as a human.

COLLAPSER

Written by: Mikey Way and Shaun Simon

Art by: Ilias Kyriazis

Series debut: July 17, 2019

Liam James is a wannabe DJ whose life goals are almost completely dashed by his crippling anxiety—until a package arrives in the mail containing a black hole that gives him amazing powers and draws him into a cosmic conflict far beyond anything he’d ever imagined. But Liam will discover that when it comes to life, love, mental health and superhero responsibilities, there’s no such thing as a quick fix, and that power comes with a cost.

FAR SECTOR

Written by: N.K. Jemisin

Art by: Jamal Campbell

Series debut: 2019

Newly chosen Green Lantern Sojourner “Jo” Mullein has been protecting the City Enduring, a massive metropolis of 20 billion people, for the past six months. The City has maintained peace for over 500 years by stripping its citizens of their ability to feel. As a result, violent crime is virtually unheard of, and murder is nonexistent.

But that’s all about to change.

This new series introduces a dizzying game of politics and philosophies as Jo discovers a brewing revolution in the City, aided and abetted by some of its most powerful citizens.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!