‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Promo Teases New Heroes, Returning Villains

The new season of Young Justice is almost upon us, finally bringing the return of the Justice League’s covert ops team as they have to contend with meta-human trafficking across the globe and universe.

Just like the second season, Young Justice: Outsiders will also introduce a host of new characters including Katana, Halo, Forager, Geo-Force, Arrowette, Spoiler, and Cassandra Cain. While we’ve known these characters would debut in the series return on DC Universe, this new trailer is the first time we’ve actually seen the heroes in action. Take a look in the video player above!

The clip also shows the return of Lobo, the intergalactic bounty hunter who previously showed up in the second season premiere of Young Justice: Invasion. There’s no word on why he’s coming back to Earth in the new episodes, but it likely has to do with the abduction of meta humans that’s been plaguing the planet ever since the Reach and the Light revealed Earth’s prominence across the galaxy.

The series is likely to make use of another time-jump, as the first two seasons were separated by a span of five years. While we don’t know exactly how much time will have lapsed when Young Justice: Outsiders begins, we do know that a lot of changes have taken place. The producers recently revealed that Kaldur’ahm, who resumed his duties as leader of the Team at the end of Season 2, has now adopted the mantle of Aquaman in the new season.

“We established back in Season 1 that King Orin was training Kaldur to take his place as Aquaman,” producer Greg Wiesman said to Entertainment Weekly. “Aquaman was also King of Atlantis, which to most people would be a full-time job, and yet he also had to be in the Justice League as Aquaman, which was a lot on his plate. His game plan was to train Kaldur’ahm to be the new Aquaman so he could go back to being King of Atlantis, which was plenty.

“What you’ll see in this season is that after everything that’s happened in Season 1 and Season 2, and the leadership qualities that Kaldur has shown, Orin looks at Kaldur and says, ‘You’re ready.’ It’s a pretty momentous year for him.”

We’ll see what else has changed when Young Justice: Outsiders premieres on DC Universe on January 4th.