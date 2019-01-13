‘Young Justice: Outsiders’ Teases Debut of Classic Teen Titans Character

Over the course of its 56 episodes (so far), Young Justice has explored many corners of the DC Universe and introduced a lot of new characters.

Many characters from the Teen Titans have largely been absent, except for Beast Boy and Robin, but the latest storyline dealing with meta-human trafficking and the Kingdom of Markovia just teased a major new addition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers for Young Justice: Outsiders below.

In the new season, Prince Brion of Markovia’s little sister Tara is kidnapped, his parents are assassinated, his uncle is revealed to be conspiring against the throne, and his brother Gregor becomes king. Brion, meanwhile, undergoes meta-gene activation and is well on his way toward becoming Geo-Force, one of the pivotal members in the DC Comics run of Batman and the Outsiders.

But his little sister Tara is heavily teased to be an assassin in the sixth episode, “Rescue Op,” in which a mysterious figure drops a massive boulder on their target. Brion and his ally Dr. Jace believe the assassin could be a mind-controlled Princess Tara, hinting at the character’s comic book storyline where she becomes the Teen Titan known as Terra.

Terra, much like her brother Brion, has control over geological aspects of the planet. While Brion can manipulate the surroundings around him and turn it into lava, Tara can form the hard ground as she pleases.

Terra was previously a member of the animated version of Teen Titans (and has had a few stints on Teen Titans GO!), where she developed a relationship with Beast Boy. But like in the comic book storyline “The Judas Contract,” Terra is revealed to be a mole for the supervillain Deathstroke, with whom she has a… questionable relationship, to say the least.

Terra has not shown up in the narrative so far, only appearing as part of a graphic on a news broadcast that revealed she’s been missing. But with Brion and the rest of the Outsiders now on the hunt, it’s only a matter of time before she shows up.

New episodes of Young Justice: Outsiders premiere on Fridays on DC Universe.