‘Shazam’s Zachary Levi Appears To Have Already Bulked Up For The Role

Zachary Levi’s bulking to earn a super hero physique seems to have already begun in preparation of the Shazam movie.

When the actor was cast as the DC Comics hero earlier this year, many fans responded by criticism his physical appearance. Levi hadn’t done any super hero body prepping at the time, coming off roles such as Chuck and voice acting in Tangled: The Series.

During an appearance at The Game Awards, though, Levi appeared to be have begun his bulking for the DC Comics role.

Did somebody call the Nerd Herd? Chuck is in the building! Hey @ZacharyLevi! 👋🏻 #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/FqWbzHwUxQ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2017

The appearance is quite different from that of the Justice League premiere, where Levi estimated his diet to be over 4,000 calories a day and promised he would be bulking up for the part. Such an intake is enough to gain about a pound a week for someone of his 6′ 4″ height and age.

Dwayne Johnson recently spoke to ComicBook.com about Levi’s casting and the split between the Black Adam and Shazam movies. “I think they’ve got a great plan over there with [Levi] and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

The Shazam movie is currently expected to release in 2019.