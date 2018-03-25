Zachary Levi Casts Doubt On ‘Shazam!’ Suit Padding

Shazam! star Zachary Levi wants you to know that he really has bulked up for the role, and that those muscles in the costume aren’t made of foam.

In a tweet, Levi shared a mirror selfie where he is flexing his arms and making fun of fans who have been weighing in on his “padded” costume, spotted in set-spy photos.

Levi and the costume have both been subject to quite a bit of scrutiny since spies near the set in Toronto first started posting photos of his costume, which looks less armored and rubbery and more like tights than most recent super-suits. Seems like he’s had enough.

You can check out the official synopsis for the film, which is due in theaters next year, below.

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Bill Batson’s case, by shouting out one work – SHAZAM! – this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam, courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart – inside a ripped, godlike body – Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

The film stars Levi alongside Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Copper Andrews, Marta Milans, and Ron Cephas Jones as the Wizard.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.