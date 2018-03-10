Zachary Levi and Henry Cavill Weigh in on Shazam! With a Mustache

Mustaches and DC Comics movies are still a thing, at least when it comes to playful joking.

Earlier this week, Boss Logic posted a photo featuring Zachary Levi in full Shazam! costume complete with a fake mustache edited in. The fortunately fake facial hair was a clear joke about Justice League star Henry Cavill‘s mustache that was digitally removed from that film and Levi got in on the playful teasing himself. The actor shared the image to his own Instagram, tagging Cavill.

“Hey, @henrycavill, I feel you boo,” Levi wrote.

And, as all men dealing with digital facial hair concerns should, Cavill got in on the action as well, replying to Levi’s post with his very own take on the words that make up the name Shazam, replacing Mercury in the hero’s power invocation to “the Moustache of legend.”

If you’re wondering what all this mustache teasing is about, as we mentioned above, it relates to Cavill’s most recent turn as Superman as Justice League. Cavill had to grow the now-legendary mustache for his role in Mission Impossible – Fallout but was then called up for reshoots for Justice League. Now, neither Superman nor Clark Kent have facial hair, but Paramount — the studio making Mission Impossible — wouldn’t let Cavill shave for the reshoots. Instead, Warner Bros. had to remove Cavill’s facial hair digitally. Unfortunately, that removal didn’t go particularly well leading to a lot of jokes about it.

However, if these Instagram posts are any indication, Cavill is taking the teasing in stride. As for Levi, the real facial hair-free image is giving fans the best look at the actor in his Shazam! costume yet. The unofficial set photo reveal new details of the Big Red Cheese’s costume, showing even better the New 52 influences in this live-action look, padding in the costume, and the nice little Easter egg of two gold buttons that hold Shazam’s cape. The buttons feature tiger faces on them, a call back to Mister Tawky Tawny, the talking tiger from Shazam’s Golden Age incarnation.

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray on March 13th with deleted scenes. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

