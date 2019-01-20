Zachary Levi Shares ‘Shazam!’ Funko Pop! First Look

Aquaman might still be killing it in theaters, but that doesn’t take away from the excitement over the next DC Extended Universe film, Shazam!, and no one seems more pumped than the movie’s star, Zachary Levi.

Yesterday, the actor posted an exciting tease to his Instagram account… a new Shazam! Funko Pop!

“Dream. Come. True,” the actor wrote before tagging @originalfunko and @shazammovie. He also wants fans to know the item won’t be available until March, so you have a little wait before you can take home your own mini Levi. He concluded the post with a very cute “#myfirstpop”.

Fans were very excited about the actor’s toy reveal, all eager to get their hands on one for themselves.

A few fans were quick to point out their outrage over the fact that this is the first Levi character to be turned into a Funko. Many wish the company would make one of his iconic TV character, Chuck Bartowski, from Chuck.

The upcoming DC film will see Billy Batson (Asher Angel) being given the ability to transform into Levi’s adult superhero, powers that he uses to take down Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). The film also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said last year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world. These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” director David F. Sandberg added. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

