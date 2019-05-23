Zachary Levi Says Shazam Would Win in a Fight With The Flash

The latest DC Extended Universe film, Shazam!, hit theaters last month, and the film’s cast are still out there promoting the light-hearted addition to the franchise. Most recently, the movie’s lead, Zachary Levi, made an appearance at MegaCon in Orlando. During his panel, the actor fielded tons of fan questions, including some hypotheticals about his character. One fan wanted to know who would win: Shazam or the Flash?

“In a fight or a foot race?,” the actor joked. Once it was clarified that the fan meant a fight, Levi was quick to answer.

“Shazam,” he said confidently. “Thank you for your question.”

“Tell Grant Gustin I said hi,” he added. “And Ezra! Tell all the Flashes!”

It sounds like a challenge has been proposed! While it’s unlikely Levi’s character will ever interact with Gustin’s Flash, there’s always the possibility of seeing him opposite Ezra Miller‘s. However, there have been some rumors that Miller could be recast.

During the panel, Levi also revealed that he had more fun working for DC than Marvel. He also shared that he’d love to play a villainous Deadpool, and would be open to playing Black Adam (if The Rock backed out, of course).

Currently, Shazam! is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive 90% rating. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis praised the film in his spoiler-free review, saying the film is unlike most of the superhero movies that have been released in recent years.

Shazam! stars Zachary Levi in the titular role with Asher Angel playing his younger counterpart, Billy Batson. The film also features Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Mark Strong as the villainous Dr. Sivana, Djimon Hounsou as The Wizard, along with Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans, Ian Choi, Faithe Herman, Jovan Armand, and Grace Fulton.

Shazam! will be released on DVD and blu-ray on July 16th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.