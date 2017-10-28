Zachary Levi Has Already Started Working Out For ‘Shazam’

The news hit only yesterday that Zachary Levi will play Shazam in the upcoming DC Films movie and the star is wasting no time in improving his physique to resemble someone with the Strength of Hercules and the Stamina of Atlas.

Actually, there’s a pretty good chance he was training before the news broke, but we now know that training is definitely underway, at least according to entertainment photographer Eric Blackmon, who tweeted about a workout session with Levi.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Just finished a four hour workout with [Zachary Levi] who is getting in killer shape for [DC Comics] new movie as SHAZAM!,” Blackmon tweeted.

Just finished a four hour workout with @ZacharyLevi who is getting in killer shape for @DCComics new movie as SHAZAM! — Eric (@EricBlackmon) October 27, 2017

If four hours sounds like a long workout, Blackmon did clarify in a second tweet that the workout included some basketball. And again, Stamina of Atlas.

Basketball too, obviously. Duh. 😂 — Eric (@EricBlackmon) October 28, 2017

Director David F. Sandberg confirmed Levi’s casting in his own social media post. For their part, DC Comics fans seem pretty excited about Levi being chosen for the role.

While Levi is playing Shazam, DC Films is still in the process of casting Billy Batson, Shazam’s young alter ego. Another report suggests that DC Comics is also looking to add Freddy Freeman, also known as Shazam’s sidekick Shazam Jr, to the film. Still, more reports suggest that the entire Shazam family, as seen in Geoff Johns’ New 52 Justice League series, is being cast for the Shazam movie.

Levi is best known to fans for playing the lead role in NBC’s comedic spy drama Chuck, and he is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fandral, one of the Warriors Three, in Thor: The Dark World.

Shazam currently has a 3.55 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the twentieth most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com users. Let us know how excited you are about Shazam by giving the film your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Justice League on November 17, 2017, Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on December 13, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.