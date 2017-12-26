Zachary Levi Headed To Toronto For ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi is officially headed to Toronto to begin working on the Shazam! movie.

During a video posted to Levi’s Instagram page, Levi opened up about his day-after-Christmas travels to get the ball rolling on the DC Films project. “We’re going to Toronto, guys,” Levi said. “We’re going to Toronto to make a little movie called Shazam!” Sitting beside Levi in the video is Eric Blackmon, Levi’s friend, a photographer and recent workout buddy in preparation for the film.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was originally set to star in the film as Black Adam, rivaling the film’s titular hero, but has since parted ways for the film in favor of his own standalone outing.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

Though Levi’s casting had a few fans scratching their heads, the actor promises he will be bulking up for the part. Levi has mentioned to ComicBook.com his excitement to play a character who is essentially a teenager in a grown man and super hero’s body, claiming it requires meals in excess of 4,000 calories per day.

Up next for DC Films and Warner Bros. is Aquaman in December of 2018. Wonder Woman 2 and Flashpoint as slated to follow it, with Shazam scheduled as its direct successor on April 5, 2019.