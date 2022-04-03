Most of the live-action DC films have been available to stream on HBO Max for some time, making it the de facto streaming home for fans of the DC Universe. That said, some DC movies have bounced around to other services at various points in time, likely due to previous streaming contracts between Warner Bros. and the various streaming services. One film that fans have been asking about for quite a while is Man of Steel, Zack Snyder’s debut film in his live-action DC fun.
Man of Steel hasn’t been available to stream on HBO Max for some time, despite the service being the home of Snyder’s other DC efforts. That changes this week. The April calendar for HBO Max shows Man of Steel finally making its return to the service on Tuesday, April 5th.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Man of Steel hasn’t just been absent from HBO Max as of late, it actually hasn’t been on any major service at all. The only way to watch Man of Steel in recent months was to buy or rent it, if you didn’t already own it.
April 5th will see a couple of titles joining Man of Steel on HBO Max. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, the brand new documentary about iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk, will arrive on the service that day, along with fan-favorite 2013 comedy We’re the Millers. The biggest day of new additions for HBO Max this month came on Friday, April 1st, when dozens upon dozens of new films made their way to the streaming service. You can take a look at the full list of April 1st additions below.
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
Are you excited for Man of Steel to be back on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!