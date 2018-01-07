Zack Snyder Fans Gather at Warner Bros. Headquarters in Support of Justice League Director’s Cut

Fans holding out hope for a Zack Snyder director’s cut of Justice League have taken their cause to Warner Bros. front door.

This weekend, a small group of fans — many in costume as various DC Comics characters including Batman and Wonder Woman — stood outside Warner Bros. headquarters in Burbank, California and had their photo taken with a banner reading “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As previously reported, the event, also named #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, was organized by YouTuber Itzmoe, and called for fans and cosplayers wanting to show their support for both Snyder as well as his version of Justice League to come together in a peaceful demonstration at Warner Bros. Based on the photo Itzmoe shared to Facebook, the event went off as planned, even if he was clear to point out that the event wasn’t intended as a protest, just a photo op.

“Oh my gosh, look at this loud, crazy protest!” Itzmoe wrote. “Yeah, lame YouTubers & media reporting misinformation, we were just going to take a photo! Thanks to Leo for taking it & EVERYONE who showed up!”

The gathering and photo op is just one of the efforts from fans hoping to persuade Warner Bros. to release a different cut of Justice League. As you may recall, Snyder was the original director on the Justice League movie but had to step away due to a family tragedy prior to the film’s completion. Warner Bros. brought in Avengers director Joss Whedon to finish the project for him which has led to some fans wanting to see what Snyder’s original vision would have looked without Whedon’s influence. This has led to various fan petitions asking for a “Snyder cut” of the film, though there are conflicting reports as to whether that cut exists in any physical form.

It remains to be seen if the petitions — or even this fan gathering — will result in fans getting the Snyder cut they’re looking for.

Justice League holds a 61.28 on ComicBook.com’s composite rankings, placing it at #72 all-time. It also holds a 3.72 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s User Rankings, placing it at #45.

Justice League is in theatres now.