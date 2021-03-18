Leslie Jones Wants To Play Villain in Zack Snyder's Next Movie

✖

Leslie Jones, dubbed the "Justice League whisperer" by Zack Snyder, wants to play the villain in the film's sequels. Jones is set to host the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards and stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about it. Jones and Fallon also discussed Jones' live-tweeting of all four hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League, which attracted Snyder's attention. After replaying some of the highlights, Jones expressed her desire to play a villain in Snyder's next movie.

"Oh, I better be in the next one. I live-tweeted for four hours. I better damn well be the star of the next one," Jones said. "I want to be a villain, and I want to be the worst villain. I want to be the villain that people be like, 'Somebody kill this bitch!'"

Jones might not want to get her hopes up. Based on Snyder's recent comments, it doesn't sound like Warner Bros. is interested in continuing the director's vision of the DC Universe.

"Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder if you will. What can I say? Clearly, they're not interested in my take," Snyder told Jake's Takes. "But I would also say that they certainly weren't interested in — I would have said originally — in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that.

"I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it's an amazing place to make a movie. It's glorious IP. So there's that," he continued. "I don't know what could be done as you go forward other than I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community, [their] intention is so pure, and I really have this huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with [the studio] and they would see that there's this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they'll do?"

In the past, Snyder had seemed content to move on from the DC Extended Universe. "The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that's fine," Snyder said on the ComicBook Debate YouTube show. "As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it's well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I'm busy. I've got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it's amazing, and I couldn't be happier and I'm excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to. But like I said, I didn't think I'd be here, so who knows?"