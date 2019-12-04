Zack Snyder Tired of Claims Justice League Snyder Cut Is Not Real, Hints Leaking Not a Bad Idea

The Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie has been discussed a lot online recently. This comes as the result of the “Release the Snyder Cut” movement staging a big online campaign just before a broad report on the state of DC Films at Warner Bros. suggested that any hope of ever seeing the Snyder Cut is a pipe dream. Some have suggested that Snyder’s cut of the movie doesn’t exist in a watchable state. Snyder posted a photo to VERO today to rebuke the idea that the Snyder Cut does not exist. In the comments, he tells fans that he is “tired of people saying it’s not real.” When one fan hints that they may like to leak the Snyder Cut, Snyder responded: “that’s not a bad idea.”

The report that came out in Variety suggests that Warner Bros. has no plans to release the Snyder Cut in theaters or via the HBO Max streaming service. One insider is quoted as saying, “That’s a pipe dream. There’s no way it’s ever happening.” The report suggests that finishing Snyder’s version of the film would cost millions of dollars in editing and visual effects work and that Warner Bros. isn’t interesting in spending that money on a film that was a “commercial disaster” upon release, and one that their DC Films franchise has moved past with the successes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam, and Joker.

The Release the Snyder Cut movement held its “Day of Justice” event on November 17th, which was the second anniversary of the theatrical release Justice League. The event’s organizers encouraged fans to tweet with the #ReleasetheSnyderCut hashtag to draw the attention of Warner Bros. and make the studio aware of the demand to see the Snyder Cut. Organizers felt that the upcoming launch of HBO Max was a prime opportunity to give the fans what they want and draw attention to the new streaming service. Fans took the participation of Justice League stars Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, and Ray Fisher as an encouraging sign.

