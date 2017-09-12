Zack Snyder Created A Short Film During ‘Justice League’ Filming & Released A Teaser

Zack Snyder spent the last five years of his career as the architect of the DC Comics movie universe. And while his plans will culminate with Justice League later this year, fans just got a tease of his next project that he apparently filmed during his time off of the superhero production.

Snyder tweeted a clip of a new short film that is set to premiere on the VERO platform. The film, called Snow Steam Iron, is set to release sometime soon. Check out the clip above.

What can you do with your talented friends & family, no money and a weekend? #SnowSteamIron #ShortFilm #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/vVSEVftjT4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 8, 2017

The short teaser is filled with many of Snyder’s trademark visual cues including desaturated colors, meticulous blocking, and intense closeups. It’s unclear when exactly Snyder shot and completed this film, but its public unveiling comes at an interesting time for Warner Bros. and their ongoing plans for the growing DC Comics movie universe.

Snyder departed the Justice League movie in May of this year, a couple months after his daughter committed suicide in March. Joss Whedon came on to take over reshoots which are still taking place, and rumors have plagued the production over the extent of the filming.

Some rumors have said that Whedon is implementing extensive changes to the film, and the Writers Guild of America is crediting him as a co-writer of the screenplay alongside Chris Terrior.

Snyder was said to be taking a break from directing in order to spend more time with his family in the wake of the tragedy. It’s not clear when Snyder shot this film or how long it took to actually complete, but the tweet indicated it all came together in a week.

We can’t speculate to the nature of this short film or how it came together, though its existence certainly adds another wrinkle to the saga of the Justice League production. Despite the circumstances, Snyder has certainly had a difficult year. We’re excited to see his latest project when it releases on VERO soon.