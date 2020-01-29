PlayStation Fans Are Thrilled BioShock Is a Free PlayStation Plus Game

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced next month's free PlayStation Plus games on PS4. And for the first February of the decade, PlayStation is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers BioShock: The Collection, The Sims 4, and Firewall Zero Hour. That's five games, for free, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber. And while Firewall Zero Hour is one of PlayStation VR's best games and The Sims 4 has a big and passionate fandom, as you would expect, it's BioShock: The Collection's inclusion that has PlayStation fans the most hyped.

For those that don't know: BioShock: The Collection is a remastered package of the BioShock trilogy, and thus includes BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite, plus all additional content for each game. As you may know, the first BioShock game is widely considered one of the best games of all time. And while the follow ups aren't as popular, they both have plenty of fans and reviewed very well too.

Bioshock: The Collection, The Sims 4 and Firewall Zero Hour are your PS Plus games for February. Details: https://t.co/MfzccqKEat pic.twitter.com/hQf7p6CDva — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 29, 2020

As you would expect, not long after the announcement, BioShock began to trend on Twitter as a result of just how many PlayStation gamers were talking about it, and who are likely now painfully waiting for the month to turn over.

Sony was like “Hey squad, ya’ll wanna play two of the most impressive trilogies in gaming for free? Here’s Uncharted collection and the Bioshock collection back to back months” Absolute legends pic.twitter.com/78Fd5V5HAA — marky mark 🎮 Bus Simulator (@senormarkymark) January 29, 2020

Very good month! Three games, with one of them being a really solid VR title? I’m in. Also, if you’ve never played Bioshock: For the love of god just try it now. https://t.co/NXIDtp8taL — Ryan Biniecki (@MysticRyan) January 29, 2020

Looking forward to playing Bioshock again 😁😁 — Frank Vasquez (@elscarface1) January 29, 2020

BioShock is one of the very best games of all-time. BioShock 2 is underrated and under-appreciated. BioShock Infinite is fantastic. All three will be free for PS+ users in February. You have literally no excuse to not play them. Unless you're scared of awesome games. You baby. pic.twitter.com/n2XN2h53S2 — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) January 29, 2020

