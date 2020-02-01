Mario Kart 9 May Race Onto Nintendo Switch This Year

According to a new report, Nintendo has a major and unannounced game coming this holiday season, and while the report doesn't mention any specific game or series, the hints attached to it seem to suggest it could be a new installment in Mario Kart, presumably the long overdue Mario Kart 9. The report comes way of industry insider and journalist Sabi, who took to Twitter to tease and reveal a few different things pertaining to Nintendo and its hybrid console.

More specifically, the insider noted that a new Paper Mario game is in development, and best yet it's releasing this year. Meanwhile, Sabi also notes that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 likely won't be releasing this year, however, in its place Nintendo will probably be releasing a major title that has "tires."

Of course, the mention of "tires" seems to point to a new Mario Kart, however it's indeed vague enough that it could be a few things. However, if it's a "major" release that does narrow the potential candidates down quite a bit. And, as you may know, Mario Kart is arguably Nintendo's biggest series, at least when it comes to sales, so it certainly qualifies as "major."

Botw2 taking longer than anticipated back during e3 2019, so it doesn’t seem to be this year’s holiday release, which adds more credence to the major title I was referencing on a tweet the other day. Neither are set in stone yet so take some salt. The more likely one has.. tires — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) January 31, 2020

Now, like any report, this should be taken with a grain of salt. For one, it's unofficial information, but two, even if it's correct, everything is subject to change, especially in video game development. That said, Sabi has proven to be a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to Nintendo scoops.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should Nintendo release a new Mario Kart this year? What would you want to see from a new installment in the long-running and iconic series?