5 Game Reveal & Trailer Predictions for Summer Game Fest, Ranked from Least to Most Likely

Gamers are bracing for an influx of news as we head into the first week of June. Summer Game Fest 2026 will take place on June 5th at 5 PM ET. Alongside the major showcase, hosted by Geoff Keighley, several indie showcases will take place that week. We’re also getting a PlayStation State of Play and the next Xbox Games Showcase. That means that the big news will be pretty spread out from June 5th and beyond. But there will almost certainly be a few big announcements and trailers during Keighley’s main event on June 5th.

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Alongside The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest is one of the biggest gaming events of the year. And that means that many AAA titles will take the opportunity to make big announcements, reveal new trailers, and more. This year’s lineup has little in the way of confirmed attendees. We do know we’re getting a fresh look at Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine during the State of Play, but SGF itself is kind of a mystery. Still, based on past trends and the most anticipated games for the next few years, we can make a few educated guesses. The predictions below aren’t from any leaks or confirmed sources, but rather from my own hopes and intuition based on what gamers are most looking forward to this year. So without further ado, here are 6 game reveals and trailers I’m hoping we’ll see at SGF 2026, in order from least to most likely.

6) The Elder Scrolls 6 First Real Trailer

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Yes, I know. We’re probably not going to get our first real look at The Elder Scrolls 6 this year. Todd Howard has all but promised we’ve got a while to wait on that one. But you can’t blame a girl for keeping hope alive, and maybe all that chatter about how they announced the game too soon was a red herring? At any rate, I’ll be hoping to see The Elder Scrolls 6 at basically every showcase until we finally get an update from Bethesda. So, though I don’t think it’s very likely, here’s hoping for ES6 to make an appearance at Summer Game Fest this year.

4) Persona 6 Announcement Trailer

Courtesy of Atlus

With Persona 5 turning 10 this year and rumors about the next game heating up, it’s quite possible that Atlus is finally about to announce Persona 6. The next installment in the highly popular JRPG series hasn’t yet been confirmed, but it’s hard to believe it’s not in the works. And with some leaks starting to surface showing key details for a potential Persona 6, I’m thinking the reveal is almost definitely coming soon. What better timing than Summer Game Fest for the first announcement trailer for a new Persona game?

3) First Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet Gameplay Trailer

Courtesy of Naughty DOg

We’ve heard very little about Naughty Dog’s new game since it was first revealed back in 2024. That said, the last time we got any major insight into development for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog was reportedly eyeing up a mid-2027 release window. If that’s the case, Summer Game Fest could be a good time to remind people that the game is moving along, and maybe even finally reveal some gameplay. After its cinematic trailer debut a few years ago, many are curious to see what the game will look like in action. I won’t be holding my breath on this one, but I do think it’s starting to feel like time for Naughty Dog to reassure fans that its next game is coming along.

2) New Grand Theft Auto 6 Gameplay Trailer

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

After a long wait and a few delays, GTA 6 is really supposedly releasing on November 19th. And that means it’s just about time for marketing to kick off in earnest. So I’ll be pretty surprised if Rockstar doesn’t drop a new gameplay trailer on us during Summer Game Fest this year. That said, Rockstar has said it’s not fully kicking off marketing for the game until summer, which doesn’t technically start until June 21st. But since “summer” is right in the name for the SGF showcase, I still kind of think they’re going to make an exception and show something off next week.

1) Dungeons & Dragons: Warlock First Gameplay Trailer

Image courtesy of Invoke Studios and Wizards of the Coast

With Giant Skull’s D&D RPG officially scrapped, I’m a little bit worried about Warlock. But I remain hopeful that we’re still going to get this single-player narrative. And when the game was revealed at The Game Awards, Wizards of the Coast hinted we could expect to see more from Warlock in summer 2026. That isn’t exactly confirmation the game will be at Summer Game Fest, but it’s pretty darn close. If we don’t see something new from this one, hopefully a first look at gameplay, I’ll be officially bracing for a delay or cancellation.

What are you most hoping to see during Summer Game Fest next week? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!