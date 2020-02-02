Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Datamine Reveals Possible DLC Characters

Now that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out in the wild, and folks are ostensibly wrapping up the Bandai Namco-published video game, all eyes are on what might come next. And while the video game deals with Dragon Ball Z stories, as evidenced by the name, it would appear that there is a good possibility that it will actually venture into Dragon Ball Super in the future thanks to some relatively new leaks.

Possible spoilers for upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC follows. You've been warned.

According to datamined information from the video game, it seems that Beerus and Whis, the God of Destruction for Universe 7 and his attendant, respectively, could feature in it in the future. Datamining, if you're not familiar, is basically just digging through the game's code in order to find content and so on that hasn't been officially announced. Both characters first made their appearances in Dragon Ball Super, but this wouldn't be the first time the video game has played fast and loose with canon to introduce characters and storylines.

It's currently unclear exactly how Beerus and Whis might feature in the video game. After all, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot ostensibly tells the tale of, well, Dragon Ball Z, and Beerus and Whis are both very much from Dragon Ball Super, which takes place after the events of Z. (You can read more about this in anime staff writer Nick Valdez's breakdown of the characters here.)

Here's how Bandai Namco describes Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot over on the game's official website:

"Relive the story of Goku in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe."

If you are on the fence about picking up the video game, you can check out our full review, which gave the video game a 3 out of 5. Here's a brief snippet:

"It’s impossible personally to speak from the perspective of someone who’s new to the material, but as someone who holds the series in high regard, Kakarot is worth the experience, even if it’s tedious at times. It’s best broken up into multiple play sessions, just as the game provides intermissions as opposed to barreling through the story to avoid getting burnt out. Even if it doesn’t get everything right, it’s a tremendous effort and will hopefully pave the way for more innovative Dragon Ball Z experiences."

