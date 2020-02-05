2019 Nintendo Switch Exclusive Coming to PC

Publisher XSEED Games has announced that its 2019 (former) Nintendo Switch exclusive, Daemon X Machina, is coming to PC -- via Steam -- on February 13, ending its time as an exclusive for the hybrid Nintendo console. And for the game's PC release, developer Marvelous is adding visual upgrades, customization options, and support for gamepads as well as keyboard and mouse. Further, in addition to the same content as the Nintendo Switch version, the PC port will come with new arsenal gear, colossal immortal battles, and the co-op exploration missions mode.

Meanwhile, all copies copped before launch or during the first month of release will come packing exclusive bonuses, such as an Arsenal mech, new character suits, and a new weapons set. Further, if copped ahead of launch you will be granted a 20 percent discount off its normal price of $60. This percent off will decrease to 10 percent during the launch week, and then after launch week, it will go away completely.

"You are an Outer, a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity," reads an official pitch of the game. "As a mercenary for the Orbital organization, you are on the front line of a desperate war for humanity's survival against the Immortals—corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators. Piloting a fully customizable mech known as an Arsenal, you must team up with mercenaries like yourself and complete missions to defeat the Immortals once and for all. But be careful—in a war fought by mercenaries, today's allies can become tomorrow's enemies."

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports of the game, which debuted last September to a 68 on Metacritic and seemingly lukewarm sales. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: