Marathon Gets First Big Sale Since Release

The first sizable sale for Bungie’s Marathon has now come about a little over a month after its release. Upon its arrival, Marathon was already a bit cheaper than many may have anticipated, as Bungie opted to sell the extraction shooter at a $40 price tag. While this may have compelled many to pick it up for themselves, others have surely been waiting for a discount of some sort to come about

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As of this week, the cost of Marathon has been hit with a 20% discount. This deal, which has taken hold across the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Steam, has resulted in the game now going for $31.99. Conversely, the Deluxe Edition, which normally goes for $59.99, is now selling for $47.99. While this isn’t a massive drop in price by any means, it’s still notable since it’s the first one that Marathon has received.

If you’re looking to jump on this deal, you’ll have a bit of time to take advantage of it. For those on Xbox and Steam, this Marathon sale will run for the better part of the next week and will conclude on April 28th. On the PlayStation Store, however, this sale is going to last even longer and won’t wrap up until May 7th. After these dates come to pass, Marathon will then return to its normal retail value. More sales for the game are certainly going to come about in the future, but it’s unknown when these promotions might end up happening. Because of this, if you want to play Marathon sooner rather than later, this might very well be the best discount we’ll see for many more months.

If you’d like to learn more about Marathon and whether it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s launch trailer and official description below.

Marathon

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Synopsis: “Infil into the dark sci-fi world of Tau Ceti IV: A derelict colony rife with rival Runners, hostile UESC security forces, and hazardous environments. As you scavenge its zones for valuables with a crew or alone, tense moments of exploration break into fast-paced PvP combat where gunplay is responsive, time to kill is low, and preparation is rewarded.

Exfil to advance your seasonal power, earn cosmetics for your achievements, and assemble stronger builds with your stolen loot. Then put your gear back on the line to seek even greater fortunes in your next run.”